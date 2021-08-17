Morning Bulletin: Boston College News for August 17, 2021

All the news around Boston College sports, to get you caught up and ready for the day

New Tailgating Options

On Monday, friend of the site Heights and Lows tweeted out the newest options for Boston College football tailgating. The biggest new addition is the "tent village" that is going on the grassy area on Lower campus (what used to be the Plex). Interesting new option heading into the new season.

Happy Birthday to Barry Gallup

The Boston College legend turned 75 on Monday. Wishing him a happy birthday!

Locked on Boston College----AP Top 25

On Monday, the Associated Press released their Top 25 for the upcoming season. The Boston College Eagles did not make the rankings, but did get a bit of a consolation prize, some votes. What does this mean for the upcoming season? And will the Eagles make the Top 25 at any point during the year? We give our preview.

Secondly, we talk about the running back position at Boston College. A position that saw a drastic overhaul over the offseason. We look at Alec Sinkfield and Xavier Coleman, the future of the "style" of running back that Frank Cignetti Jr wants to use. Hear about the changes, and what practice has shown on today's show.

Finally, let's talk tailgating at Boston College. The school gave two new options for BC fans, and we break them down.

Listen below.

