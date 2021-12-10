Morning Bulletin: Transfer Portal Reason For Concern?

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

More Accolades for Zion Johnson

Guard Zion Johnson was honored as a Walter Camp All American, the first Boston College offensive lineman to ever win the award. Johnson has been named to five All American teams so far this offseason.

Locked on Boston College: Transfer Portal Becoming A Reason For Concern?

On today's episode of Locked on Boston College we are joined by Clayton Trutor, a BC graduate and editor of Down the Drive, and author or "Loserville" (you can pre-order it here), a book about how professional sports changed Atlanta. Hear all about his book, his love of BC sports, and more! In addition, a discussion on the transfer portal, should Boston College fans be worried with the large number of BC players entering it?

Listen to today's episode below!

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC