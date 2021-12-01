Morning Bulletin: Transfer Portal Mayhem

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Virginia Tech Hires New Head Coach

The Hokies made their decision, hiring Brent Pry, defensive coordinator for the Penn State Nittany Lions. While a name that many were not expecting, Pry has a history with VT. He served as a defensive graduate assistant for the Hokies from 1995 to 1997 under head coach Frank Beamer and defensive coordinator Bud Foster. With Pry leaving, it will be worth watching to see what Penn State does for the DC job and how they fill the positional coach slots if he takes some coaches with him to Blacksburg.

Locked on Boston College: Transfer Portal Whirlwind

The regular season is over and already six Boston College players have entered the transfer portal. We talk about the players trying to find new homes, and look at where the Eagles might want to address some needs heading into 2022. What positions could they improve? Finally, the ACC Network is finally coming to Comcast, and fans are rejoicing. We talk all about what this means to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

