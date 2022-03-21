Morning Bulletin: Two More Commitments For BC Football

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Eagles Fall to #2 UNC in Battle of Top ACC Teams

In front of a crowd of nearly 6,000 fans, Boston College fell to UNC 16-15 in a battle of two of the top teams in the country. Charlotte North lead the Eagles with four goals, while Jenn Medjid and Kayla Martello each had a had trick. Down by as many as six in the final quarter, BC roared back with a chance to tie it with less than a minute left. However their comeback attempt came up just short. BC will try to get back in the win column next Saturday against Pitt at 12 p.m. on the road.

Jack McBain Traded to Arizona

He has yet to play in an NHL game, but the Minnesota Wild have traded the rights to Jack McBain to the Arizona Coyotes for a second round pick. The former Team Canada and BC forward had 33 points in the past season.

Locked on Boston College: Two Commitments This Weekend

Boston College football had their busiest weekend of visitors in a while, and it has already been fruitful. The Eagles landed two commitments over the weekend, and they are both on the defensive line. Jordan Mayer and Eryx Daugherty have pledged to the Eagles, and we dive into their pedigree and what they could bring to Chestnut Hill. Also what will be the next Boston College coaching change? Finally, Mitch Wolfe stops by to talk about George Takacs and his new role in the BC offense.

