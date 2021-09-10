Morning Bulletin: September 10, 2021

Chas Kelley Finishes BC Visit

Boston College target, '22 guard Chas Kelley (PA) finished off his trip to Chestnut Hill on Thursday, and from the pics it looked like it went well.

Locked on Boston College: UMass Predictions

The Boston College Eagles sit at 1-0 after a lopsided win against FCS foe Colgate on September 4th. This weekend the difficulty only goes up a little as they take on the UMass Minutemen in Amherst. This isn't to troll UMass, but the program has been in dire straights over the last five years, and the Eagles come in as a -39 point favorite. We are joined by Eric Hoffses to break down the game, and give our predictions for the matchup.

In addition we swing around the ACC to talk about the games of the past weekend. What teams stood out to AJ and Eric? Who disappointed? And what is going on with the Florida State Seminoles....could they be one of the top teams in the ACC again?

Finally, we look at gambling odds in the ACC. Some interesting matchups this weekend including Pitt and Tennessee, Rutgers and Syracuse and Appalachian State vs. Miami.

Listen below!

