Locked on Boston College: Too Much Wake Forest, Soule ACC Player of Week

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

AJ Dillon Suffers Broken Rib Green Bay running back AJ Dillon suffered a broken rib in Saturday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The former Boston College running back, who scored the lone touchdown for the Packers most likely would have been unable to play this week if Green Bay had won. The second year running back finished a strong year with 803 yards and five touchdowns, while becoming an integral part of Matt LaFleur's offense. Former BC Coach Joe Yukica Passes Away Per Release from BCEagles.com "Former Boston College football head coach Joe Yukica passed away on Saturday, his family announced. He was 90. A member of the Varsity Club Hall of Fame at Boston College, Yukica spent nine seasons as head coach from 1968-77. His teams were 68-37, establishing him as the Eagles’ winningest football coach." The New England Coach of the Year in 1971, he led the Eagles to a 9-2 record. Taylor Soule Named ACC Player of the Week Soule averaged 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and shot 59.3 percent from the floor in Boston College's two wins last week. Nine of her 16 rebounds were on the offensive side. The senior led the team in field goal percentage, rebounding, steals, and was second in scoring and assists. Boston College did not look like they were in the same league as Wake Forest, as the Demon Deacons trounced the Eagles 87-57. We look at what went wrong, and how Steve Forbes is doing a heck of a job building a program in Winston-Salem. Also, what is going on with the offensive coordinator search. All of that and more on today's show!

All of our Locked on Boston College episodes are now up on Youtube. Click the above video and hit subscribe, it is a 100% and a great way to support the podcast.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC