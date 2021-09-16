Morning Bulletin: BC Women's Basketball Schedule Released

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Basketball Releases Schedule

Women's basketball released their schedule that includes out of conference games against Harvard, Holy Cross, VCU, Penn State, Providence and Northeastern. You can find the remainder of their games and schedule here.

Muffet McGraw Sees Strong Start for Women's Basketball

Former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw sees Boston College going undefeated in their out of conference play.

Locked on Boston College---Should Eagles be Worried About Temple?

Boston College faces off against the Temple Owls on Saturday, a game that can be found at noon on ESPNU. The Owls who sit at 1-1, have some interesting pieces on offense that could pose a problem for the Eagles. We look at their two headed monster at quarterback, and talk about how they could challenge Jeff Hafley, and also the weapons they bring as well.

Heading into this game Boston College has a pretty lengthy list of injuries. Phil Jurkovec is obviously out, as is Aaron Boumerhi, but what about Marcus Valdez and Jaelen Gill? We look at their injuries and talk about whether BC should rest them to prepare for the meat of the season.

Finally, we look at the NCAA's new rule that is expected to pass around scholarship limits. With numbers going up to 32, will Boston College take advantage of this? We talk about why this may not happen.

