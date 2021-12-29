Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Morning Bulletin: Hafley on Packard & Durham

    A look at BC news from around the internet
    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Hafley on Packer and Durham

    On yesterday's Packer and Durham show, Jeff Hafley spoke about the cancellation of the Military Bowl, you can listen to the full interview here. 

    Locked on Boston College: Reactions to Hafley's Comments

    On Tuesday, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley was a guest on the ACC Network show Packer and Durham. He spoke candidly about the cancellation of the Military Bowl, and gave his opinion and thoughts on a variety of other topics. We talk about his comments, and look forward at '22 as he gives his thoughts on the return of some big names and more!

    Boston College Recent Bowl History

    A look at BC bowls over past five years

    2017- Pinstripe Bowl

    Frozen tundra causes BC players to lose footing, unable to get run game going

    2018 First Responders Bowl

    Cancelled due to lightning, ruled a no contest

    2020

    Jeff Hafley and team decide to skip bowl

    2019/20 Birmingham Bowl

    Cincinnati crushes BC who plays with backup QB and interim HC

    2021 Military Bowl

    Cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak on BC team

