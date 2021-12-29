Morning Bulletin: Hafley on Packard & Durham

A look at BC news from around the internet

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Hafley on Packer and Durham

On yesterday's Packer and Durham show, Jeff Hafley spoke about the cancellation of the Military Bowl, you can listen to the full interview here.

Locked on Boston College: Reactions to Hafley's Comments

On Tuesday, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley was a guest on the ACC Network show Packer and Durham. He spoke candidly about the cancellation of the Military Bowl, and gave his opinion and thoughts on a variety of other topics. We talk about his comments, and look forward at '22 as he gives his thoughts on the return of some big names and more!

Boston College Recent Bowl History A look at BC bowls over past five years 2017- Pinstripe Bowl Frozen tundra causes BC players to lose footing, unable to get run game going 2018 First Responders Bowl Cancelled due to lightning, ruled a no contest 2020 Jeff Hafley and team decide to skip bowl 2019/20 Birmingham Bowl Cincinnati crushes BC who plays with backup QB and interim HC 2021 Military Bowl Cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreak on BC team

