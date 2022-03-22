Morning Bulletin: Women's Basketball Throttles Quinnipiac

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Basketball Crushes Quinnipiac

After jumping out to a 20-9 lead in the first quarter, Boston College never looked back and crushed QU 94-68. Taylor Soule had her best game of the season, with 33 points and 16 rebounds, while Cam Swartz put in 20 in support. The two teams looked evenly matched for the 2nd and 3rd quarter, but BC put the pedal to the metal in the fourth, with a 10-2 surge to seal the victory. The Eagles will advance to the next round when they travel to Columbia to face the Ivy League squad at 7pm on Thursday.

South Carolina Makes Their Hire

South Carolina is set to hire Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris to become the next head coach of their program. Boston College head coach Earl Grant was reportedly a name they were considering as well, but they went with the former Wisconsin assistant.

Locked on Boston College: Thank Goodness, Matt Ryan is Finally Out of Atlanta

Former Boston College Matt Ryan has a new home and its in the AFC. After 14 seasons with the Falcons, Ryan will get a new lease on life with the Indianapolis Colts, a team with a great running back, and an offensive line that won't get him beaten up. We talk about why this move makes sense for all involved.

Also we look at the newest basketball transfers, both a coach and player. Chris Markwood is heading to Maine to become their new head coach, while Kanye Jones is entering the portal.

And BC women's basketball crushes Quinnipiac in the women's NIT!

