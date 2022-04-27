Morning Bulletin: Kraft Gone?

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Galloway Makes His Choice

Brevin Galloway announced on Tuesday that he will transfer to Clemson. The South Carolina returns to his home state after a year away with the Eagles, previously playing with Earl Grant at the College of Charleston. This season, he averaged over 8 points a game, and against the Tigers hit a game winning three pointer at Littlejohn. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

BCEagles.com Cam Swartz to Georgia Tech

Boston College guard, and All ACC selection Cam Swartz has announced that she is transferring to Georgia Tech for her final year of eligibility. The Georgia native, who originally transferred from Colorado to the Eagles averaged 16.1 points per game last year for the Eagles, and had 60 three pointers.

Baseball Wins Rain Shortened Game Against URI

BRIGHTON, Mass. – The Boston College baseball team claimed a 5-3 win over Rhode Island at the Harrington Athletics Village on Tuesday afternoon. The game was called in the bottom of the seventh due to increased rain after the Rams scored two in the top half and the Eagles one in the bottom half; none of which impacted the final result.

For BC, which snapped a seven-game losing streak, junior catcher Parker Landwehr (Baltimore, Md.) and junior second baseman Luke Gold (Ballston, N.Y.) each homered. Landwehr’s two-run home run in the sixth was the difference maker, while Gold added a solo shot in the seventh.

Junior center fielder Barry Walsh (Sterling, Mass.) added a 3-for-3 day with a RBI-triple and a run scored.

Junior right-hander Max Gieg (Lynn, Mass.) pitched three-hitless innings in the start for the Eagles (16-25). Gieg (3-1) walked two and struck out two. Freshman RHP Julian Tonghini (New Canaan, Conn.) got the save; walking one and striking out another to strand runners at the corners with a one-run lead in one-third of an inning. Righty Bo Brutti (2-1) took the loss with two runs against on three hits in two innings of work.

Locked on Boston College: Kraft Gone?

Boston College AD Pat Kraft is expected to become the new AD at Penn State by the end of the week. On today's show we look at his brief tenure in Chestnut Hill, and some of his highlights including hiring Earl Grant, the new Indoor Practice Facility and more. Also, is this turnover a bad sign for the program? And where should the Eagles go from here? We talk about all of this and news on today's show!

