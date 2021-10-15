    • October 15, 2021
    Morning Bulletin: BC/NC State Prediction Podcast

    A look at BC sports from around Chestnut Hill
    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Red Sox Game Not To Run Opposite BC Game

    Big news for Saturday, as the ALCS should be done by the time the BC football game against NC State kicks off. The baseball game will begin at 4pm.

    Locked on Boston College: NC State vs BC Predictions

    The Boston College Eagles and NC State Wolfpack will battle in a huge ACC matchup on Saturday at 7:30 in Chestnut Hill. Both teams are gunning to take the crown of the ACC Atlantic, and this game has huge implications on that race. Can Jeff Hafley and Dennis Grosel rebound after a tough loss to Clemson? Or will Dave Doeren and the NC State Wolfpack add another big ACC win to their resume? We are joined by Eric Hoffses to talk about the game, and BC's chances to win it. We also look at the entire ACC football schedule and give our predictions, including tough sledding for Clemson in Syracuse. Hear our predictions on today's show.

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

