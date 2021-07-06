Locked on Boston College: Two More Commitments

Locked on Boston College is our regular Eagles podcast that talks about everything BC and gives you all the news and opinions you need. Over the weekend the Eagles landed two more commitments as linemen Gilbert Tongrongou and Kivon Wright both pledged to Jeff Hafley and his staff. We look at the current state of the class, what is left for BC to do, and what this pair mean to the program.

Also with the Class of '22 almost filled, we look ahead at 2023 which is already shaping up to be a historic class. We look at two names that could be major factors in the class. Quarterback William Watson of Massachuetts and Joenel Aguero of Florida. We talk about what each of these recruit represent and why they could be the crown jewels of next year's class.

