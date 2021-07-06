Sports Illustrated home
Locked on Boston College: Two More Commitments

Our regular podcast dives in and talks about the big news of the day
Locked on Boston College is our regular Eagles podcast that talks about everything BC and gives you all the news and opinions you need. Over the weekend the Eagles landed two more commitments as linemen Gilbert Tongrongou and Kivon Wright both pledged to Jeff Hafley and his staff. We look at the current state of the class, what is left for BC to do, and what this pair mean to the program.

Also with the Class of '22 almost filled, we look ahead at 2023 which is already shaping up to be a historic class. We look at two names that could be major factors in the class. Quarterback William Watson of Massachuetts and Joenel Aguero of Florida. We talk about what each of these recruit represent and why they could be the crown jewels of next year's class.

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

Introducing our new Maroon and Gold Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free and fun way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

