Locked on Boston College: Our First Fan Friday!

On today's Locked on Boston College podcast, we introduce a new segment, entitled Fan Friday. Every Friday until the start of the football season we will have a different fan come on the show and talk about Boston College sports. They will get a chance to give their perspective and discuss their favorite BC sport moments.

On today's show we feature Chris Davis, a lifelong Boston College fan and graduate. He talks to us about Jack Bicknell, Doug Flutie and his time in Chestnut Hill. Our special guest also talks about what he thinks about BC football currently, and gives his prediction for the Eagles under Jeff Hafley.

Become a BC Bulletin Premium Member, and get access to all of our exclusive news, interviews, evaluations and predictions. First month is just $1 and includes access to our members only Discord channel!

In addition to Fan Friday, we look at the big story of the day, the start of Name, Image and Likeness in college sports. We look at how this is a great thing for college athletes, and our fascination on where this will go.

All this and more on today's show!

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

Want to talk about today's podcast? Head on over to the Maroon and Gold Forum and discuss the show. And if you want to be on the show on a future Fan Friday hit us up on the forum!