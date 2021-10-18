Morning Bulletin: Third Quarter Disaster Dooms BC

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Hockey comes back against UNH

Abby Newhook had two goals including the game winner for the Eagles, as BC (5-0) stayed undefeated. The Eagles next game comes against Maine next Saturday.

Secret Scrimmages

According to Jeff Goodman of the Stadium, Boston College will have two secret scrimmages this season, one that happened this past weekend against Marquette and another against Harvard. They are secret, so media won't be covering, but any details we will make sure to report.

Locked on Boston College: Disastrous Third Quarter Dooms BC

The Boston College Eagles held their own for one half against #22 NC State, but it all fell apart in a disastrous third quarter. After trading touchdowns, BC watched the game slip away on a muffed punt scoop and score, a huge touchdown run by Thayer Thomas and the complete implosion of their own offense. On today's episode we look at the mess, and talk about the future of quarterback Dennis Grosel, along with a defense that played pretty good minus the big plays. Hear about this game, and how it will impact BC moving forward. All of this and more on today's show!