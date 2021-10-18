    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingForumsHockeyMaroon Gold+SI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Morning Bulletin: Third Quarter Disaster Dooms BC

    A look at the news around Boston College including the latest episode of our podcast.
    Author:

    The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

    Women's Hockey comes back against UNH

    Abby Newhook had two goals including the game winner for the Eagles, as BC (5-0) stayed undefeated. The Eagles next game comes against Maine next Saturday. 

    Secret Scrimmages

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    According to Jeff Goodman of the Stadium, Boston College will have two secret scrimmages this season, one that happened this past weekend against Marquette and another against Harvard. They are secret, so media won't be covering, but any details we will make sure to report. 

    Locked on Boston College: Disastrous Third Quarter Dooms BC

    The Boston College Eagles held their own for one half against #22 NC State, but it all fell apart in a disastrous third quarter. After trading touchdowns, BC watched the game slip away on a muffed punt scoop and score, a huge touchdown run by Thayer Thomas and the complete implosion of their own offense. On today's episode we look at the mess, and talk about the future of quarterback Dennis Grosel, along with a defense that played pretty good minus the big plays. Hear about this game, and how it will impact BC moving forward. All of this and more on today's show!

    JeffHafley
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: Third Quarter Disaster Dooms BC

    just now
    Comment
    USATSI_16923591_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Louisville Opens as Big Favorites Over Boston College

    17 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16972869_168388155_lowres
    Football

    NC State 33 Boston College 7: Observations of the Defense

    20 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16971682_168388155_lowres
    Football

    NC State 33 Boston College 7: Observations of the Offense

    22 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16971702_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College Crushed in Disappointing 33-7 Loss to NC State

    Oct 16, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16686239
    Football

    Boston College vs. #22 NC State: Live Updates

    Oct 16, 2021
    Comment
    IMG_0096
    Football

    NC State Rides Controversial No Fumble Call To Take Halftime 10-7 Lead

    Oct 16, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_15497769_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Tackle Tyler Vrabel To Miss Game With Injury

    Oct 16, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_15032462_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College vs. NC State: Prediction and Final Thoughts

    Oct 16, 2021
    Comment