Morning Bulletin: Boston College News For August 3, 2021

Our newest daily segment will be our Morning Bulletin, that breaks down some of the topics going around Boston College athletics and around the world of college athletics. You'll get even more access and information that we feel you will enjoy, fresh and ready with your morning coffee. Enjoy!

New Helmets

Boston College football announced on Twitter that they have new helmets for the upcoming season. The gold is certainly much more pronounced then in previous years. What do you think?

Hockey Lands Another Commitment

The Eagles men's hockey team added another commitment with the addition of defense man Drew Fortescue. From Don Bosco in New Jersey, this Class of '23 recruit scored 12 points last season. In addition to Aram Minnetian, the Eagles have added two potential top line defense men for the future.

Max Gieg Strong in Cape Cod League

Boston College baseball reliever Max Gieg has had a dominant summer playing in the Cape League. Playing for Cotuit, he's 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA, 16 K's in 18 innings.

Reggie Jackson Back to the Beantown

Various rumors have the Celtics interested in former Boston College guard Reggie Jackson.

New Locked on Boston College Podcast

On today's episode we address the rumors about Clemson and Florida State heading to the SEC. We also give our very early preview of the Colgate and Umass game. Make sure to like and subscribe to Locked on Boston College wherever you get your podcasts.

