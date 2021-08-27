Locked on Boston College: Interview with Four Star LB/S Sione Hala

Sione Hala, a four star defensive back and linebacker out of St. John's Bosco (CA) joins the podcast today. Boston College's top recruit on 247 and Rivals, hear what the exciting recruit has to say about his future in Chestnut Hill. Also find out about his relationship with the staff, how he sees himself as a player, and what player he wants to be like and more. He also talks about how he is trying to bring more players from his nationally recognized high school to BC. If you want to know more about the future of the program, and hear from a defender that could do big things, this is an interview you won't want to miss.

Also staff writer Mitchell Wolfe stops by to discuss the upcoming college football season. Hear his predictions on a variety of subjects including the four teams to make the playoffs, the Heisman favorite, and who he sees winning the National Championship. He also gives his prediction for the Eagles.

Finally, a little more Alliance news, as the PAC 12 announced they are not going to expand. This basically means the Big 12 will most likely not be poached anymore. How will this impact the ACC? We discuss.

