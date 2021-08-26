Morning Bulletin: Boston College News for August 26, 2021

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

BC Men's Hockey Lands Big Time Commitment

The Eagles added local forward William Vote per the New England Hockey Journal. The Arlington Mass native will play the next two season in the NTDP before joining the Eagles in 2023.

Special Guest on Locked On Boston College Tomorrow

Four star safety/linebacker, and Boston College commit Sione Hala will be our guest on Locked on Boston College for tomorrow's show. If you have a question you'd like to ask, head over to Maroon and Gold Forums and submit one!

Locked on Boston College- Season Predictions.

Boston College kicks off in just a little over a week, when they play Colgate at Alumni Stadium. Next week we will be previewing all the aspects of the game, so for today we are going to give you our season preview. Game by game we go over the Eagles chances. Can they beat Clemson? Can they win double digits? What bowl game will they make? Our entire prediction is here for you to enjoy and/or disagree with.