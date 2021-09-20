Morning Bulletin: Temple Recap

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Soccer Falls To #1 FSU

Wasn't pretty in Tallahassee as FSU rode a huge second half to defeat BC women's soccer 4-1. BC returns home on Thursday to face off against Wake Forest.

Field Hockey Defeats UNH

After losing their last matchup, BC rallied to beat UNH 4-3 in overtime. Sarah Johnson hit the game winner. The Eagles are now 7-1 and will return to action on Friday when they face off with UNC.

On Saturday, Boston College's defense ruled the day as the Eagles defeated the Owls 28-3 in Philadelphia. In the first segment we run down what happened in the game, looking at a quick start, and a sluggish third quarter.

It wasn't the prettiest game on offense, but a win is a win. We are joined by BC Bulletin staff writer Mitch Wolfe as we look at the stars of the defense, including Khris Banks and Isaiah Graham Mobley who both had strong homecomings in their return matchup against their former team. We also look at Dennis Grosel, who didn't necessarily struggle, but didn't have a great game either. What did he do right? Where did he struggle? All of this and more on today's show!

