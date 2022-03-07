Morning Bulletin: Zion Johnson Impresses at Combine

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Men's Hockey Sweeps #9 UMass

In a weekend of stunning upsets, Boston College swept the defending national champions, UMass Minutemen in a home and home series. On Friday, the Eagles rode goals from Trevor Kunter and Jack McBain, and survived a flurry of Minutemen shots in the waning seconds of the game, with the potential game tying goal coming just moments after the final horn. It was even more excitement on Saturday, as Patrick Giles scored the game winner with under four minutes left in the game. Goalie Eric Dop had 42 saves in the win. Boston College men's hockey rides a three game winning streak into the Hockey East playoffs, when they host UNH on Wednesday.

Women's Lacrosse Dispatches Louisville

The Eagles rode an eight point day from Belle Smith, as they snapped the Cardinals win streak. As has been the trend, BC jumped out to a huge early lead, and cruised through the second half. Nine different players scored at least one goal, with 12 of the goals assisted on. BC will head on the road next to face a ranked Denver opponent on Wednesday at 6 p.m. EST.

Baseball Takes Two of Three From North Florida

Joe Mancini threw seven shutout innings, as the Eagles blanked North Florida on Friday 7-0. BC got home runs from Joe Vetrano and Cameron Leary to earn the victory. On Saturday, Boston College was held to just one hit through the first seven innings, but poured it on with 10 runs in the final two frames. Parker Landwehr, the catcher hit a game tying three run home run, and bit hits from Luke Gold and Vetrano put the game on ice in the 9th. On Sunday, the Eagles starting pitcher Eric Shroeder allowed five runs in 2/3 of an inning, and the bullpen was shelled for 12 more runs as the Eagles fell 17-10.

Locked on Boston College: Zion Johnson has HUGE NFL Combine, while Alec Lindstrom & Isaiah Graham Mobley Impress

Zion Johnson who came into this weekend as a highly regarded guard, left the NFL Combine as a strong 1st round candidate. Hear from Mitch Wolfe about the BC guard's workouts and why he could be the top guard taken in the draft. But it wasn't just Johnson, Alec Lindstrom & Isaiah Graham Mobley also looked strong. Hear Mitch & AJ talk about their performances and NFL Draft stock.

Also a recap of the weekend in BC sports!

