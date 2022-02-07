Morning Bulletin: Senior Bowl Recap, Zion Johnson Impresses

The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include links to our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Women's Basketball Falls to Virginia Tech

The Eagles fell on the road to the Hokies on Sunday 85-62. Elizabeth Kitley was dominant in the game scoring 27 points, and grabbing 15 rebounds. Cam Swartz scored 18 points in the losing effort. With the loss, Boston College fell to (15-8), and loser of three out of their last four games. Things will not get easier for BC as they host #3 NC State on Thursday.

Beanpot Kicks Off Tonight

Boston College vs. Northeastern Game can be found on NESN tonight

Boston College will face off with Northeastern in the 69th Beanpot Tournament tonight at TD Garden. The Eagles, losers of 7 out of their last 8, including a loss Friday to UMass Lowell. Jerry York's squad will be without Marc McLaughlin, Jack McBain, and Drew Helleson who are all competing in the Olympics.

Locked on Boston College- Zion Johnson Impresses Watch the latest episode of our show!

Zion Johnson had a HUGE week at the Senior Bowl, including being names the National Team MVP honor for his work at practice. Our guest Mitch Wolfe was there at the event and got to see what Johnson did first hand. Hear about his experiences in Mobile, and how the BC lineman might have worked his way into the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Make sure to listen and subscribe below!

Subscribe to BC Bulletin Premium to get all of the most in-depth football and recruiting coverage, for just a $1 for the first month!

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC