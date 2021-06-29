'22 OT Adorian Favors Puts Boston College At Top of His List After Recent Offer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Boston College may only have a handful of spots left in the Class of '22, but they are still reaching out to new offers. Last week the Eagles offered Adorian Favors, a 6-6 288lb offensive tackle out of Athens (GA). Currently not ranked by 247sports.com, Favors had a handful of offers, including Middle Tennessee, Coastal Carolina and Georgia State. He has also camped at Wake Forest and the University of Georgia.

We spoke with Favors shortly after he received his offer. "Before I got the offer, I have been in touch with Coach Matt (Applebaum) for quite a while," he explained. Their growing relationship meant a lot to the recruit. "It felt great getting to know him and seeing what he was all about." The two talk on a regular basis according to Favors, "he's a genuine guy."

Boston College made a big impression on Favors. After the offer he placed the Eagles at the top of his list. "They wasn't the first but it’s one thats in the lead for me right now for sure," he exclaimed. "It was a blessing. Its a lot of where I feel I could continue I can get an education from."

Favors plans on enrolling early wherever he ends up, and hopes to get to Boston College. "We’re trying to get an unofficial set up for like the end of July if it's possible." he concluded.

Boston College currently has a Top 10 recruiting class according to both 247 and Rivals. They currently have 19 known commitments, and most likely two who are just waiting to announce.