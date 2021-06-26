Commitment Evaluation: '22 Defensive Back Amari Jackson

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

On Thursday, Boston College landed yet another commitment coming from their big recruitment week in Chestnut Hill. '22 defensive back Amari Jackson pledged to Jeff Hafley's staff.

Prospect: Amari Jackson

Position: Defensive Back

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 170 pounds

School: Eagles Landing, McDonough (GA)

Rating: Three Stars (247sports.com)

Other Offers: Northwestern, Duke, Virginia, Miami, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, NC State, Minnesota, Nebraska, UCF and Vanderbilt.

Frame: Not exactly a "lengthy" corner, Jackson is a bit on the average to smaller side. He is currently about the same size as Josh DeBerry and Jason Maitre, both Boston College starting cornerbacks. Even at that size though he plays bigger and uses his athleticism to make up for any size differential.

Athleticism: Jeff Hafley goes for explosive athletes, and that is what he is going to get with Amari Jackson. Eagles Landing had him lining up in all three phases of the game, and he utilized an explosive first step and speed to make plays. He has the kind of athleticism you can't teach, it's either natural or not there.

Polish: Very good coverage skills for an athlete like Jackson. Uses his athleticism to lock down defenders and jump passes.

Final Thoughts: Jackson is reportedly heading to the Under Armour All American game which should give you a feel about how well regarded he is as a recruit. Had a ton of big offers, and his game film showcases a recruit that under Jeff Hafley should be molded into an excellent cover corner. His athleticism could lead to big things at the ACC level, both on defense or possibly in special teams. With some coaching and exposure at the college level, Amari Jackson could become a multi-year starter for Boston College.