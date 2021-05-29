Booms & Busts of the Boston College 2016 Recruiting Class

A look at the recruiting class of 2016, and finding the gems and the busts

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Booms: Players that either lived up to or exceeded expectations and played a big role in BC's success

Max Richardson: The general of the defense in 2020, Richardson was a consistent starter who continued to grow as an Eagle during his time in Chestnut Hill. Led the team in tackles in 2019, and was second behind Isaiah McDuffie in 2020. Not the quickest linebacker, but a leader, and one who had immense respect of his teammates and coaching staff. Signed with the Las Vegas Raiders after the draft.

Anthony Brown: Although two of his seasons were cut short due to injury, and he ended up transferring to Oregon, his impact was undeniable. His 2018 season at Boston College looks like it will be his best, as he threw for 2121 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Solid arm, who did his best in Steve Addazio's throw game. Will have a second season with Oregon in 2021, and looks to be the starter in Eugene.

Kobay White: Has had some big moments with Boston College including leading the team in receptions in 2019, with 29 catches for 460 receiving yards. Looks to have a big come back season in 2021 after missing all of 2020 with a leg injury, won't need to be WR1 this year, but his returning talents will add another wrinkle to what could be an exciting year.

Brandon Barlow: Has gone from a situational player to a mainstay at the defensive end position. Had 34 tackles in 2020, and looks to be a starter in 2021. While not the most explosive player, Barlow has been consistent, and has had moments where he has made a play or two.

Hamp Cheevers: An under recruited gem from Florida, Cheevers led the nation in interceptions his final season with seven. Left Boston College early, was not drafted and has drifted around in various football leagues (NFL, CFL etc) since then.

Korab Idrizi: Pretty much the perfect tight end for Steve Addazio's offensive scheme. Had four touchdowns his senior season, and was very good in run blocking schemes. Not a tight end that was flashy in any one area, Idrizi was always solid and was valuable in 2019.

John Lamot: Had 77 tackles in 2019 with Steve Addazio's defense, but really lost his place in Jeff Hafley and Tem Lukabu's scheme playing more of a sub package role in 2020. More of a "thumper", Lamot shifted from safety to linebacker.

Mike Palmer: Whether you love his play or hate it, Palmer has played a valuable role for two seasons and could do the same thing in 2021. Has had three interceptions over the past three seasons, but also isn't very strong in coverage or in pursuit.

Grant Carlson: Not the biggest punts come off his foot, but he has been the starter for three seasons, with 2021 being his fourth. Averaged 42.44 yards a punt in 2020.

Tweeners: Had some decent playing time but not enough to make a difference

Bryce Morais: Always on the two deep, Morais never found his way into the starting lineup. Had one tackle his final season in Chestnut Hill before hitting the transfer portal for 2021.

Ray Marten: Was fine in a smaller role, but that's exactly what it was, a smaller role. Was a fullback/extra tight end that got into some games, ended up missing his entire senior season due to injury.

Elijah Johnson: Had one really big season with Boston College, playing in 12 games as a freshman but that was it. Suffered a knee injury the following season that forced him to miss two straight seasons, then never saw the field in 2019 after BC had their offensive line built without him. Transferred to Colorado State to reunite with Steve Addazio in 2020.

BUSTS - Never made a big impact or left the team without ever seeing playing time

Ethan Tucky: Borderline four star linebacker, left the Eagles after his freshman season and found some success with the Cincinnati Bearcats. Played in ten games last season for Cincy and had 13 tackles.

Sean Ragan: Older brother of BC commit Matthew Ragan, played in one game before leaving the team.

Tom Kowalkoski: Never appeared in a game with the Eagles, left team after freshman year.

Shane Leonard: Suffered injuries and redshirted, then retired after speaking with concussion specialist. Started his own clothing brand, and stuck around Boston College as a regular student.

Adam Korutz: Mainly a reserve, appeared in four games at Boston College, mainly in mop up duty. Transferred to Colorado State to reunite with Steve Addazio.

Curt Bletzer: Stepped away from football before ever appearing in a game with Boston College.

Christian McStravick: Never appeared in a game with Boston College before transferring to Rice.