‘23 DB Antonio Cotman Jr. Recaps Unofficial Visit and Offer

On Friday, Boston College welcomed almost two dozen recruits to campus for their big BBQ event. One of those recruits was Antonio Cotman Jr, a ‘23 defensive back/wide receiver out of Life Christian Academy (VA). It was a big day for the junior, who not only got to check out the campus, but also received an offer from Jeff Hafley’s staff. We spoke to the newest target shortly after his offer.

Cotman Jr., isn’t currently ranked (not uncommon for ‘23 recruits) already has offers from the Eagles, Liberty, Virginia Tech and Maryland. The excitement coming from the defensive back when talking about his BC offer was palpable.

“I was talking to Coach Aazar, and head Coach Hafley,” said Cotman Jr. “Coach Hafley said he liked my size,my athleticism , and he said i look like a grown man , Me and Coach Aazar we were talking football basically, we talk about my football IQ.”

On his visit the coaching staff caught Cotman Jr.‘s attention, as he expressed that he “loved the hospitality.” He toured the school as well, expressing that the buildings “were great, it gave me a feeling like I was in a Harry Potter movie.” An observation not uncommon for visitors to campus.

The offer and unofficial visit are just the first step in Cotman Jr.‘a recruiting process. He explained that he’s still early in his decision making process and is still considering all school. However the BC BBQ doesn’t sound like his final trip to Chestnut Hill. He expressed enthusiastically that he’d like to return again in the near future. Stay tuned for further updates on the recruitment of Antonio Cotman Jr.

