Highly Sought After '23 CB Antonio Cotman Jr. Recaps 2nd Visit to Boston College

Another visit for the Eagles, and Hafley and staff are in good shape with the cornerback from Virginia

Last weekend Boston College was again the place to be as recruits from around the country converged on Chestnut Hill to visit the program. One of the biggest names to check out BC was '23 defensive back Antonio Cotman Jr. out of Life Christian Academy (VA). This was the second unofficial visit for the junior, ranked a four star by Rivals, last checking out the campus last July. BC Bulletin caught up with Cotman Jr. shortly after his visit.

"It was great!" Cotman Jr. expressed, clearly excited about his trip to Massachusetts. "The whole staff treated me and my dad like priority," that impression was important when there were other big time recruits like TE Andrew Rappleyea of Massachusetts, and Kahlil Ali of New Jersey on campus as well.

Cotman on his first visit

Like many other recruits, the connection with the staff was something that resonated with Cotman Jr. "We talked a lot of Football had great conversations with Coach Hafley, Coach Tem (Lukabu) and Coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim." The latter is his primary recruiter both at his position and for the area of the country. "Practice was fire," he concluded.

There are multiple big programs that are courting Antonio Cotman Jr., who is also getting lots of attention from Penn State, Virginia Tech and North Carolina. Even with those teams trying to land his commitment, it seems like Boston College is squarely in the thick of things. The 6-3 junior has not announced any of his official visits yet, but don't be surprised if Boston College gets a return visit.

