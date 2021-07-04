'22 Safety Austin Brown: Decision Primer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

It will be a busy 4th of July in the world of college football recruiting. Boston College will also have a busy day as well, with a handful of recruits that they are targeting making their decision. Yesterday we looked at Gilbert Tongrongou, and this morning Kivon Wright, now today we look at Austin Brown, a four star safety from Illinois.

The Vitals:

Name: Austin Brown

Height: 6-1

Weight: 195

From: Johnston City, Illinois

High School: Johnston City

Rivals Ranking: Three Star

247 Ranking: Four Star

Boston College Visit: June 18

Other Contenders: Wisconsin, Northwestern, Illinois, Michigan

Safeties Committed to Boston College: Sione Hala (CA)

Potential Other Safeties Targeted: VJ Payne (GA)

Going For Boston College: Boston College has a strong relationship with Brown, who has reported a connection both with Jeff Hafley and his fellow coaches such as linebacker Sean Duggan who is one of the the primary recruiters. Also Brown has noted that Hafley's history of working with cornerbacks both at the NFL and collegiate level as a reason he is interested in BC.

Going Against Boston College: When you look at the schools that Brown is interested in, the fact that most of the finalists are Big Ten schools should stick out. Those schools are closer to home, and would allow him to play in front of family and friends. The fact that the list is so concentrated to that area, could be a sign of where he wants to play.

Prediction: Of any of the decisions coming down today, this one is the biggest head scratcher. Brown has been pretty close to the vest with where he is leaning. The cards though, don't strike me to be in BC's favor. I expect a Big Ten school to jump in and land the commitment. Could it be Michigan, the "powerhouse of the Big Ten?" or Wisconsin another solid option? Or hometown Illinois? Honestly, not sure which one it will be, just know it will not be BC.

AJ's Prediction: Not Boston College