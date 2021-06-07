'22 Safety Austin Brown To Visit Boston College

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Boston College has another confirmed visitor, as '22 three star safety Austin Brown will be visiting Chestnut Hill on June 22nd. A source confirmed this information to BC Bulletin this weekend. Brown, a Johnston City, Illinois native was expected to visit BC at some point this month, but we now know the date and that it will be an official visit.

The Eagles were in early on Brown, offering him last July. Jeff Hafley's staff was the second program to offer the safety, with Iowa State showing interest first. Since then his recruitment has blown up with over a dozen offers. His visit list as of this writing includes Illinois (June 25), Michigan (June 18), Cincinnati & Northwestern (June 11) and he already has visited Wisconsin (June 4).

Currently Boston College has a pair of defensive backs committed to the Class of '21. Jamal Hood of St. Frances Academy (MD), is more of a pure cornerback, while Sione Hala looks to play more of a linebacker/safety hybrid. Brown would fit the more traditional safety position. Clearly there are some major programs looking at him, but with BC getting in early, that can be a good sign. BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any news regarding this recruitment.