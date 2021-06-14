'23 OL Luke Burgess Recaps Visit To Boston College

A big time offensive lineman from Indiana recaps his visit to Chestnut Hill. Where do the Eagles stand after his visit

Boston College had a handful of visitors this weekend including tight end commit Matt Ragan of Lawrence Academy (MA), offensive tackle Jude Bowry of St. Frances Academy (MD) and '23 offensive tackle Luke Burgess of New Palestine, Indiana. We spoke with Burgess shortly after his plane touched down.

Burgess is a highly sought after sophomore with offers from Iowa State, Arizona State, Indiana, Oregon and Purdue. He is currently the 20th ranked offensive tackle in his class via 247sports.

The facilities, which have been upgraded recently caught his eye. "On my visit I saw the football facility’s that are already finished (The Fish Field House), and the ones they are planning on building (Gallup Sports Medicine).

It wasn't just the football program that caught Burgess's attention. "I loved the campus, it was very appealing, and so were the coaching staff and head coach," he explained. "They all have very experienced coaching backgrounds, and i think they are going to build something special at Boston College."

There is still a lot of time between now and when Burgess will have to make an official decision. Expect multiple visits, he has already checked out BC and Purdue. Boston College currently does not have any offensive linemen committed for the Class of '23. We will stay on Luke Burgess's recruitment and provide updates as soon as they occur.