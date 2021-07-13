2023 Boston College Football Recruiting Preview: The DMV Area

A look at some of the top recruits BC is currently targeting in the DMV area

One of the fastest growing pipelines for Boston College has been the Delaware, Maryland and Virginia or DMV area. Associate head coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim has been integral in locking down some major talent in the area over the past two seasons, and 2023 is already proving to be a fertile. Here are some of the big names that Boston College has already been involved with.

Evan Link, Gonzaga, Washington DC, Offensive Tackle. A three star recruit according to most recruiting services, Link recently received an offer from Stanford. Has a huge offer list, and will be a tough get for Boston College, but still a name worht watch

Alex Birchmeier Offensive Lineman, Broad Run (Ashburn, VA). Currently a four star recruit on 247sports.com, a borderline five, has offers from every major program in the country. Boston College got him his offer earlier this late spring. All signs point to Penn State right now.

Nolan McConnell, Offensive Lineman, Colonial Forge (Stafford, VA). Another four star offensive lineman, he will be a major get for whatever team actually lands him. Boston College has a ton of competition here, and may not be in his future.

Ike Daniels, Running Back, Mountain View (Stafford, VA). Boston College got in with this four star running back last summer. Heck of an explosive back that would be a home run get for the Eagles if they can land him. Has a handful of offers, at this point BC could be in good shape, but it could depend if they want two running backs in this class as they already have Datrell Jones committed.

Antonio Tripp, Offensive Lineman, McDonogh School (Owings Mills, MD). Teammates with Boston College commit Kwan Williams. This is a school BC has started to make in roads in with AAR. Could certainly be a name to watch in the up coming cycle.

Cameron Edge, Quarterback Smyrna (Smyrna, DE).

BC got in early with the four star quarterback, which is a good thing because Edge's recruitment has exploded. Going to be one of those cases we will have to see where the quarterback recruit dominoes start to fall, and that should give us a better understanding if he is actually a candidate to come to BC.

Tamarus Walker, Offensive Lineman, McDonogh School (Owings Mills, MD)

Just like his teammate Antonio Tripp, Walker is in a school that has a great relationship with the BC staff. BC got in early with Walker, and his offer list remains manageable. Strikes me as the type of kid that will seriously consider Boston College. Watch this one.

Nyckoles Harbor, Athlete, Archbishop Carroll (Washington, DC)

A high four star athlete that is going to be getting major offers across the country. Recently received offers from Oklahoma, Oregon and Penn State. Highly doubt he ends up considering Boston College, but weirder things have happened.

Devin Malloy, CB, Episcopal (Alexandria, VA)

Former teammates with Boston College quarterback Emmett Morehead. Only has a Boston College offer. Good size and athleticism. Will have to see how BC's targets at this position shake out. Currently does not have a rating on 247, but that is not uncommon.

Braylon Johnson, Safety, Highland Springs (Highland Springs, VA)

Does not have a rating yet, but a major offer list is starting to build with offers from Michigan State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Virginia Tech.

Christian Garrett, Safety, St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD)

Any time you see the name "St. Frances Academy" you should pay attention. Aazaar Abdul Rahim has landed three commitments from the school in the past 365 days. This is a fertile school with big time talent. It will be a battle with some local programs for Garrett, as he also holds offers from Virginia Tech, Penn State and Maryland. Not currently ranked.

Dashawn Womack, Defensive Lineman, St. Frances Academy, (Baltimore MD)

Another St. Frances Academy offer for Bost

Mason Robinson, Defensive Line, McDonogh School (Owings Mills, MD)

Boston College clearly has been busy at this school, as Robinson is the third recruit in the class they have offered. Linemates with Kwan Williams. Already has some major offers including Georgia and Penn State.

TJ Bush, Defensive Line, Bishop Ireton (Alexandria, VA)

A three star defensive lineman that BC got in with early. His recruitment has been slow of late.