2022 Boston College Basketball Big Board

Boston College men's basketball has yet to land a '22 commitment under head coach Earl Grant. And for the time being, that's ok. His staff needs to build relationships with these recruits and that takes time. But who are some of the big names that the Eagles are targeting? Here are some of the offers that they have sent out and a bit of an analysis on where they stand with each.

Before we get into our list, let's just get this out of the way. The Eagles have offered Kyle Filipowski of MA, a four star power forward. His recruitment has absolutely exploded, don't expect BC to have a prayer with him. He's going to go to a blue chip school, and will not end up in Chestnut Hill.

It is also important to note that some offers from the old staff might not be committable under the new staff. Jim Christian may have offered one recruit, but Earl Grant may not want him. The new staff in most cases will have to re-offer that recruit.

Here are some other names to watch, all of which have been offered by the new staff:

Perry Smith, Three Star, PF, Legacy Charter SC

The relationship with Boston College runs deep for Smith, who is head coach Earl Grant's nephew. He was the new staff's first offer, shortly after Grant took over the job. Also holds an offer from Alabama, but given his relationship with the staff, he has to be near the top of the boards in terms of commitment possibilities.

Ryan Dunn, Three Star, SF, Perkiomen School, PA

The younger brother of former Boston College pitcher Justin Dunn. Boston College was one of many schools to get in on the forward after he became a hot commodity this summer. Georgia Tech, Cal and others are in on him as well. BC has an in, but this might be a tough one.

Reed Bailey, NR, PF, Brewster Academy (NH)

One of the big local recruits to keep an eye on. Played at Brewster Academy, which is where the Langford brothers both played. While he doesn't have a ranking yet, he does have an impressive offer list including Iowa, Maryland and Virginia Tech.

Chas Kelley, NR, SG, Houston (TX)

Offered recently by the Eagles, Kelley is another recruit that has had his interest pick up of late. Don't be fooled by his rankings/ratings he is a recruit that could see that all rise soon.

Avery Brown, Four Star, Northfield North Harmon (MA)

Another local commit that BC might already be behind on, and will be hard to bring in. Remember recruits like Brown have established relationships with staff's for years, BC is just rebooting their staff. With offers like Arizona State, Nebraska and Colorado, expect him to head elsewhere.

Dom Campbell, Three Star, F/C, Exeter (NH)

A local recruit Boston College could easily get in on the ground floor with. He was recently offered by the Eagles along with offers from Tennessee, Minnesota and Providence. He hasn't set any visit dates yet, but he could certainly be a name to watch moving forward.

Justyn Fernandez, Three Star, SF, Episcopal (VA)

Have heard nothing but good things from this forward, who has exploded on the summer circuit. Have heard that even with new offers from Arizona State, Clemson and BC, there could be even more coming. Really high upside player who could be a program changer, but might be tough to land.