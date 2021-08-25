Boston College Men's Basketball Recruiting Notebook: August 25, 2021

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Boston College basketball still does not have a committed recruit for the Class of '22. That being said the staff has been very active on the recruiting trail, and are engaged with a number of exciting recruits. Here are some updates for our premium members.

* '21 point guard Zakai Zeigler is set to announce his commitment on Friday. The Bronx, New York native has a Boston College offer to go along with Wichita State and Tennessee, two schools that he has already visited. Boston College still has a spot open for next season, but given that he hasn't made it up to Chestnut Hill, I'd expect him to end up with either the Shockers or Vols.

* Josh Reed, a four star forward out of Pace Academy in Atlanta, Georgia has put Boston College in his Top 5 schools. The other five schools are Butler, South Carolina, Cincinnati, and Northwestern. He hasn't done any visits yet, so it's hard to get a gauge on a favorite per say, but given the list of schools, Boston College certainly is still in the mix and could land the prized forward.

* High '22 four star recruit combo guard Donald Hand announced his Top 7 schools and Boston College made the list. The Virginia native also has Iona, Maryland, Old Dominion, Georgia Tech, NC State, and USF on his list. A top 20 guard in the country, it looks like he is leaning towards the Terps, but we will have to wait to see if he visits BC.

* Just in general, hopefully you have noticed that Boston College has been more engaged with some of the higher rated recruits in the country. This really wasn't the case under previous regimes. Earl Grant and his staff have done a nice job getting the BC name out there, and more importantly getting recruits to listen. Now we will have to wait and see if this pays off this year, it very well might not. But with a new practice facility, and hopefully improved play on the court, the Eagles could be in better shape for future classes as well.