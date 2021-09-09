Boston College Basketball Recruiting Notebook: September 9, 2021

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Boston College landed a massive commitment from Top 100 guard Donald Hand Jr. earlier this week. This was the first commitment of the class, and easily Earl Grant's biggest "get" to date.

"I’ve developed a great relationship with the coaching staff and I think we can do something special at BC." Hand Jr. told BC Bulletin. "I want to help Coach Grant rebuild the program! It’s a fighters job as Coach Grant says and I’m a fighter! I feel like God has put Coach Grant in that position for a reason and as I continued to pray I felt like God has something special planned."

Where do the Eagles go from here? We explore some of the names to watch.

* Chas Kelley a guard out of Pennsylvania recently named his Top Four schools , and the Eagles made the list. He is also considering Butler, DePaul and George Mason. While Hand already gives the Eagles one guard, don't be surprised if they are still pushing for Kelley who has already visited Boston College.

* Perry Smith, a forward who is Earl Grant's nephew is another name to watch for. Smith claimed that he was the first recruit Grant reached out to, but he also has a handful of big offers from SEC schools like Alabama and South Carolina, that are both practically in his backyard.

* Justyn Fernandez, who like Hand is also from Virginia, at 6-5 projects out as more of a forward. If the Eagles were to land him, he would give the Eagles a heck of a 1-2 punch with Hand. Fernandez had a monster summer, and has garnered a ton of new attention, but still has Boston College in the mix. It seems like he would be a bit of a long shot, but so was Hand Jr. Worth keeping an eye on to see if he visits.

* Ryan Dunn, a forward and younger brother of former Boston College pitcher Justin Dunn is still in the picture. But his offer list continues to grow by the day. Having the connection to Boston College is certainly a plus, but more importantly we will need to see how his relationship is with the staff. He hasn't visited yet, and that could be a good indicator on how serious he is.

* If BC is going to grab another big, something their roster needs a shot of, Luke Hunger is a name to watch for. The 6-10 Northfield Mount Hernon senior has a visit scheduled to Miami, but again, if he buys in to what Earl Grant and Jim Molinari (his recruiter) are selling, he could end up at Boston College.