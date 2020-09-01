Boston College Coaches Can Contact Class of '22 Recruits

Today, Tuesday September 1st opens up an important date on the recruiting calendar--coaches can now communicate with Class of 2022 recruits directly. Before this date coaches had to start their recruitment when parents, coaches or the recruits themselves would reach out to them.

This is a big class for Jeff Hafley who will be talking with a group of recruits that he will have more time to get to know. Previously he had the Class of 2020, in which he had a month to work with, and 2021, who he was also behind in terms of the timeline. 2022 will be the first class he has almost two years to work.