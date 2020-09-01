SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

Boston College Coaches Can Contact Class of '22 Recruits

A.J. Black

Today, Tuesday September 1st opens up an important date on the recruiting calendar--coaches can now communicate with Class of 2022 recruits directly. Before this date coaches had to start their recruitment when parents, coaches or the recruits themselves would reach out to them.

This is a big class for Jeff Hafley who will be talking with a group of recruits that he will have more time to get to know. Previously he had the Class of 2020, in which he had a month to work with, and 2021, who he was also behind in terms of the timeline. 2022 will be the first class he has almost two years to work. 

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)

Maroon & Gold+

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sunday Night Q&A

A.J. Black

Question of the Night

A.J. Black

by

Jkmanx

Class of 2022 Open Thread

A.J. Black

David Hale of ESPN's ACC Predictions

https://twitter.com/ADavidHaleJoint/status/1300425859367497729

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Sporting News Preview

https://www.sportingnews.com/us/ncaa-football/news/acc-predictions-2020-conference-standings-heisman-hopefuls-big-games/1fdg1zcq4evaj1b29zcx86i5dj

A.J. Black

by

Beerfart

Potential announcement?

Jkmanx

by

Jkmanx

Jeff Smith Injury Update

https://twitter.com/tompelissero/status/1299866895185780736?s=21

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Thursday Question of the Evening

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

Jared Dudley Repping BC Before Laker Game

https://twitter.com/JaredDudley619/status/1299834222727790598

A.J. Black

by

BCDrew

Justin Dunn

https://twitter.com/MLBPipeline/status/1300192611311841280

A.J. Black