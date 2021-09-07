Major Basketball Recruit Leaning Towards BC

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

'22 CG (combo guard) Donald Hand Jr. of Virginia Beach (VA) is planning on making his decision today, and all signs are pointing towards Boston College. The four star, top 100 guard visited Chestnut Hill this weekend, and made the announcement that he would decide shortly on his return. That usually is a signal that a recruit will be committing to the school they last visited.

This would be a major get for Earl Grant and his new staff. Hand Jr. had been presumed to be heading to NC State, one of his big offers. He also has offers from Maryland, Clemson, UConn and Georgia Tech.

Currently BC does not have a commit for the Class of '22, meaning that Hand Jr. would be quite the start to the class. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for full reactions to Donald Hand's announcement.

