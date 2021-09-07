September 7, 2021
Major Basketball Recruit Leaning Towards BC

It would be a massive get for Boston College, Earl Grant and his staff
'22 CG (combo guard) Donald Hand Jr. of Virginia Beach (VA) is planning on making his decision today, and all signs are pointing towards Boston College. The four star, top 100 guard visited Chestnut Hill this weekend, and made the announcement that he would decide shortly on his return. That usually is a signal that a recruit will be committing to the school they last visited.

This would be a major get for Earl Grant and his new staff. Hand Jr. had been presumed to be heading to NC State, one of his big offers. He also has offers from Maryland, Clemson, UConn and Georgia Tech. 

Currently BC does not have a commit for the Class of '22, meaning that Hand Jr. would be quite the start to the class. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for full reactions to Donald Hand's announcement. 

