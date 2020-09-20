SI.com
BCBulletin
Casey Phinney Commits To Boston College: Scouting Report

A.J. Black

Lost in the buzz around BC's big win yesterday over Duke was news that the Eagles landed a commitment from linebacker Casey Phinney. The Noble and Greenough School, and teammate of Drew Kendall, flipped to the Eagles from Michigan. To get a better sense of what kind of player Boston College is getting, SI's All American composed a scouting report on Phinney. Make sure to follow SIAA for national and regional recruiting news. 

(note this was written when Phinney was committed to Michigan)

