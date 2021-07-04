Commitment Evaluation: '22 DL Kivon Wright

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

On Thursday, Boston College landed another commitment on the 4th of July, as defensive lineman Kivon Wright pledged to the Eagles.

Prospect: Kivon Wright

Position: Defensive End

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 220 pounds

School: Manvel HS, Manvel (TX)

Frame: Love the size of Wright, who is listed at 6-4 or 6-5 depending on what service you use. Big and powerful, Wright has a good first move to burst past offensive linemen to make a tackle. Probably will need to put on 20-25 more pounds at the collegiate level to be a legit defensive end, but that is something that a redshirt year and some time with strength and conditioning can easily fix that.

Athleticism: For a defensive end he has the quick first step you would hope for in an end, and can burst to the quarterback. Wouldn't consider him overly fast, but has the agility and speed to be an effective pass rusher. Solid bend.

Polish: Given his size and the film we watched, it probably take a year or so to get Wright up to collegiate size. He isn't a complete defensive end yet, and will take some development, but that is what this program and coaching staff is all about.

Final Thoughts And How He Fits Into BC: There is something to be said about getting recruits from Texas. They are a different breed, and Wright might be in that mold. While it might take a little time to get him on the field, he has all the tools to become a competitive defensive end at the ACC level. Boston College will be losing two starting defensive ends after this season with Marcus Valdez and Brandon Barlow leaving, Shitta Sillah will leave the year after, which should give Wright the chance to become a starter for Jeff Hafley and the defense.

Photo courtesy of Jude Bowry and BCeagles.com