New Mystery Commitment Is In: What We Know

A look at BC's newest commitment and our prediction on who it will be.

On Monday night, Boston College offensive line coach Vince Oghobaase tweeted out a tweet that typically means that he landed a new commitment or transfer.

When Oghobaase tweets these out it almost always means Unfortunately this is a quiet commitment, one that has yet to announce, and the staff has remained quiet on the identity of the individual. But I have some suspicion on who it might be. I have narrowed it down to two names, and one is more likely than the other.

Brian Simms - EDGE- St. Frances Academy (MD) Simms is an intriguing edge defender, from St. Frances Academy a hot bed for Aazaar Abdul Rahim and the Eagles. Also holds offers from Penn State (though not sure if he is a take there or not), and Bowling Green and Buffalo.

Simms was recently on campus, and has been interacting with a lot of Boston College recruits and coaches, including the Coach Vince tweet. Given his recency of visit, offer list, he is my top choice.

Josiah Griffin - DL - Springfield

If this is going to be someone who has recently visited Boston College, the brother of wide receiver Joseph Griffin III could be the name. Griffin has visited BC a handful of times, which isn't surprising given his proximity and brother. I don't get the sense it is him though.

So betting man's guess? Brian "Mooks" Simms of St. Frances Academy, of Maryland. Stay tuned.