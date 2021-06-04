Boston College Commitment Watch: June 2021

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

With visits just around the corner, Boston College could be in position to continue to build upon what is already a very impressive class. In this monthly post that will be exclusive to premium users, we will reveal five names to watch for that could commit in the near future.

Alex Broome - Running Back, Lipscomb Academy, Nashville TN

The three star junior out of Tennessee seems like he is just a visit away from pledging to the Eagles. Currently he only has one visit planned, to Chestnut Hill on June 18th, and from our conversations with him, a commitment seems imminent after the visit. Of any name on this list, Broome has our highest confidence for a commitment.

Donovan Spellman- Defensive Lineman, Clayton HS, Clayton, NC

Boston College was the first Power 5 offer for the defensive lineman from North Carolina. Since then, he has seen his interest pick up with offers from Liberty and Coastal Carolina, but BC remains his lone offer from a P5 school. When I spoke with him earlier, he talked about how much that offer meant to him, so getting in on him early was important. He has visits scheduled to CC and Liberty but I think his faith in the staff at BC will lead to a commitment shortly after he finishes his visits.

Cam Johnson- Defensive Back, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, MD.

Boston College recently made the Top Seven for the defensive back out of the DMV. There are certainly some teams to watch for on his list like Maryland, and Virginia Tech. But with lead recruiter Aazaar Abdul Rahim, and the Eagles blossoming relationship with the program, I think if BC can get him on campus there will be a commitment sooner rather than later.

Noble Thomas, Defensive Back, University, Orange FL

Another visitor worth watching after his trip to Boston College on the 18th. Thomas is down to three programs, but it seems like it is a battle between Iowa State and the Eagles. BC is the last visit, which should be able to give him the information on what he needs to make a decision. If the visit goes well, he could be another defensive back on commitment watch.

Gilbert Tongrongou, Defensive Line, Forest Park, Woodbridge, VA

This is a name to watch for going in the opposite direction, and possibly committing somewhere else. Local teams have started to pounce on the fast rising defensive lineman. He recently received an offer from UVA, and had a visit to Virginia Tech that went extremely well. Thought he would be a BC lean because the Eagles got in on him early, but it looks like that it's going to turn into a battle. He's still visiting Chestnut Hill, but this is going to be tougher than expected.