Five Questions That Must be Answered by Boston College's Defense

Boston College kicks off their season with their opener against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. The Eagles will look to put 2019 behind them, especially the defensive unit, who finished in the bottom third of almost every statistical category. By this point we all know the story, they struggled to get pressure, tackling and in the back end, allowing over 30 points a game.

With a new coach, a new scheme and new players, some of these issues should be resolved. But for many, these still remain questions until they are answered on the field. This weekend the Eagles will get that opportunity to prove the doubters wrong. Here are the five biggest questions on defense we need to see answered.