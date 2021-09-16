Boston College Recruiting Notebook: September 16, 2021

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Football

* On Wednesday we discussed the new limit on scholarships that will go into place for the 2022 recruiting class. This spike from 25 to 32, would give a team the ability to replace seven players who entered the transfer portal. At this point I wouldn't expect BC to go out and grab seven extra commitments for this class. While they have extra space because they had fifteen players transfer, it probably will make more sense that they allow those spaces to move to the Class of '23 so they can continue to bring in full classes. However, if a player is available that is someone they are truly interested in, don't be surprised if they use one or two of those additional slots.

* If you are looking for the next "cant miss prospect" from the Bay State, the list needs to start with '23 offensive lineman Samson Okunlola. Jeff Hafley have done a nice job bringing in top level local recruits such as Joseph Griffin II, Drew Kendall, and Matt Ragan, but Okunlola will easily be the toughest to keep in Chestnut Hill. Bordering on a Top 50 recruit, he has offers from EVERYWHERE including Georgia, Florida, Florida State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oregon.

* Speaking of talented local recruits, '23 tight end Preston Zinter recently received an offer from Virginia Tech. I like where the Eagles stand with Zinter, who has been on campus a couple of times now. While Zinter, a four star has multiple big time offers as well, BC seems to be right in the mix.

* I've been in contact with '22 linebacker Edwin Kolenge, who moved to Connecticut to attend school. He was supposed to visit campus again for the Colgate game, but he had to change his plans. He should be getting back at another point.

* If you want to see what kind of recruit '22 tight end Jeremiah Franklin is, he released his highlights from last week.

Basketball

* Ryan Dunn, a 6'6 small forward from New York tweeted that he is going to announce his decision on Saturday. Boston College is currently in the Top 8 for the younger brother of former Eagles pitcher Justin Dunn. But the signs are not good. Dunn recently visited Virginia, and it looks like he may up committing to the Cavaliers this weekend.

* Folks have been asking about spots for the Class of '22 in basketball. I believe they have four spots total, of which two are now filled. Donald Hand Jr. (who rose in 247sports.com's rankings) and Chas Kelley are the two commitments. It would make sense for BC if they went after a wing like Justyn Fernandez, Dunn or Perry Smith to go along with a big like Luke Hunger.

* Boston College continues to try to work the AAU circuit in Massachusetts with an offer to '23 TJ Power a Power Forward from Worcester Academy. This is a big name to watch for, he is ranked 64th in the country, and is a four star according to Rivals. Already has 12 offers as well.