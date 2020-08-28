Projecting the BC Football Depth Chart: The Offense (Late August Edition)

Boston College football is set to wrap up their summer camp this week. With twenty practices under their belt, we can start to surmise what the depth chart may look like going into the season opener against Duke on September 19th. This projection was trickier than in years past due to the fact that all practices were closed to the media. This depth chart is based off talking to the coaches, players and practice reports.

Quarterbacks:

QB1: Phil Jurkovec

QB2: Dennis Grosel