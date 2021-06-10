Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: June 10, 2021

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

With the opening of live visits, recruiting news is coming in at break neck speed the past week. Here are some updates for our premium subscribers.

* Four star wide receiver Joseph Griffin II Springfield (MA) is currently working out at Ohio State, with his high school quarterback and potential '23 BC target quarterback William Watson. Really would not read too much into this, he is just getting the opportunity to work the circuits, and I would be very surprised if he left Columbus with an offer. Still think he is going to end up in Chestnut Hill.

* There are some new names to watch on the visitor list as Luke Burgess a '23 OT from New Palestine (IN) will be on campus this weekend. Marcus Johnson, a '22 defensive end from Camden, NJ will also be taking an unofficial visit.

* Have an update on Oumar Conde, a '22 defensive end from New York City. While he remains on the radar, there are other defensive linemen higher on Boston College's board at this time.

* A'khoury Lyde a '22 defensive back from New Jersey had an official visit with Wisconsin last weekend. Sounds like the visit went extremely well, and set the bar for other visits. Still think BC is in good shape here, but the Badgers may have taken the lead in his recruiting.

* Robert Spears Jennings, a '22 wide receiver from Broken Arrow, OK, is also visiting Boston College this weekend. He received an offer yesterday from Oklahoma, but it was as a defensive back. Obviously this is a big offer, from his home state school, but the big question is, what position does he want to play in college. If it's wide receiver he may lean more towards Ole Miss or Boston College, but if he is on board to play corner, he might be a Sooner.

* Folks have been asking about commitments. Still think '22 wide receiver Victor Rosa leans heavily towards Boston College. This weekend's visitors should also give us a commit or two probably by the end of the month. Look for Alex Broome, the running back from Lipscomb, TN, and Noble Thomas a defensive back from Florida to be the favorites to commit.