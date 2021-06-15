Who Was The Mystery Commitment?

A commitment popped this weekend, but who was it? We look at the list of suspects.

Many folks have wondered about the "mystery commitment" that popped over the weekend. that received the Rick Ross GIF from Joe Sullivan on Twitter, and the "Get In" GIF from Jeff Hafley. Both are typically signals that a commitment has been added.

Here is what I know. It's someone who is visiting this weekend.

That could be the aforementioned Barfield, Noble Thomas, a cornerback from Florida, Alex Broome a running back from Tennessee, Gilbert Tongrongou a defensive lineman from Virginia or Donovan Spellman from North Carolina. Or, it could be a mystery visitor. VJ Payne, a safety from Georgia is also visiting this weekend. He is teammates with commit CJ Clinkscales, who is also visiting this weekend.

It would be shocking if it was RJ Maryland, given that at this point he seems to be a Miami lean, and Boston College is pretty settled at tight end with both Matt Ragan and Jeremiah Franklin both firmly committed at this time.

It seems to be common for BC to have kids on campus that slide under the radar, it very well could be one of those players as well.

If I were a betting man? I'd go with VJ Payne. He's been a name that has been strongly associated with Boston College for a while now, and one that I have been expecting to commit. But we will have to wait. From what I've been told the recruit will announce shortly after his visit. Who do you think it is? Leave your thoughts in the Discord channel.