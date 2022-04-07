Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: April 7, 2022

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Boston College active in Florida

The Eagles are well into the 2023 cycle, but that hasn't stopped them from making new offers. On Wednesday the Eagles made three offers to defensive backs from the Sunshine State. Ja'Keem Jackson, KB Brown and Zachary Tobe announced their offers from Jeff Hafley's staff on Twitter. Jackson a three star CB from Osceola, is a lengthy defensive back, and holds offers from Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. The 6-2 junior had three interceptions in limited action on defense. Zachary Tobe a three star safety from Ocoee has an even bigger list, with offers from Tennessee, Iowa State, Arkansas, UNC, Kentucky and Purdue. KB Brown is a 6-0 safety from Naples, and a recruit who is rising in the recruiting world, with offers from Indiana, Illinois and Duke.

Another Powerhouse Offer

Earlier this week on Locked on Boston College we talked about Jeff Hafley's staff and their emphasis on offering recruits from powerhouse schools. This continued this week as the Eagles offered Zak Yamauchi an offensive lineman from Bishop Gorman in Nevada. The 6-4 285 pound lineman was teammates with BC running back Cam Barfield who is enrolled and will join the team this summer.

A few names off the board.

If you haven't already book marked it, we have put every Boston College offer on one easy to navigate sheet. For premium members we will let you know if players have come off the board with verbals to other schools. There were a couple this week.

Andrew Rappleyea- a four star tight end from Massachusetts, flipped from Michigan to Penn State. Don't expect him to move off this commitment.

Malik Hartford- a three star safety, committed to Ohio State. Was offered by BC but not super involved.

Quiet so far for Spring Game Visitors

I have been digging and reaching out to recruits, but so far it has been relatively in terms of visitors. Guessing we will hear some names shortly, but for now there aren't names to report. Stay tuned, there will be a premium post with a running list as soon as I get confirmation.

Ronan Hanafin's Recruitment Continues to Explode

'23 Cambridge (MA) athlete Ronan Hanafin has become one of the most sought after recruits in the northeast. Recently the wide receiver/linebacker added offers from Notre Dame and Alabama, to go along with Michigan, Clemson and Oklahoma, recently visiting Tuscaloosa and Nick Saban.. But don't count out Boston College yet. Although there are multiple blue bloods sticking around, BC still is in contention, and if they land his brother Shane as a PWO the odds might go up a bit higher.

Make sure to join our Discord Channel to continue the conversation and learn more about Boston College recruiting. It is part of your BC Bulletin Premium subscription and is easy to use! Click here to join.