Superlatives For BC Football's '22 Recruiting Class

Boston College currently has 22 recruits for the Class of '22, and with most of the class locked down, let's take a look at some of those recruits.

Most Prized Recruit (Offense): WR Joseph Griffin II

With Zay Flowers most likely heading to the NFL next year, or at most in two years, the Eagles are going to need a playmaker. Griffin II, is exactly that, with a rare combination of size and speed. Boston College got in early with this recruit, and thankfully they did because he started gathering bigger offers. Seems to be sticking with the Eagles, and not a huge flight risk.

Most Prized Recruit (Defense): S Sione Hala

Hala, who plays for Don Bosco in California, one of the country's premier programs, was a very hot commodity. A four star recruit, Hala had interest all over the place, but it isn't his rating or interest that makes him so prized. He is the perfect player for Jeff Hafley's defense, with incredible versatility. He could be a playmaker for year's to come.

Most Under The Radar: DE Clive Wilson

When Wilson committed to the Eagles, my initial reaction, like many of you, was "who"? He didn't have much in terms of info on any of the recruiting sites, and only held an offer from Kentucky. But my sources have told me he's a monster, and the staff was VERY excited about his commitment. They had to have been because it meant they held off on Donovan Spellman and Lance Holtzclaw to get him.

Biggest Surprise: DT Kwan Williams

Boston College has landed some big names this cycle, and Williams is near the top. We expected his recruitment to go longer, but he was very happy with BC and pledged quickly. A very nice get for Aazaar Abdul Rahim and this defense.

Best Staff Job On Recruitment: DE Gilbert Tongrongou

Two weeks before his commitment, it seemed destined that Tongrongou was gong to be a Hokie. But the connection he made with BC's staff made him think twice, and by the time July rolled around he pledged to the Eagles. Incredible work by the staff to keep him in Chestnut Hill.

Biggest Miss: Austin Brown, Safety

Thought of putting defensive end Wilfredo Aybar here, but he reclassifed to '21, so technically he doesn't count. Plus, he was a real reach. Brown visited Boston College, had a strong relationship with the staff, but instead pulled the trigger on Illinois staying closer to home. Loved his film, thought he would have flourished with Jeff Hafley's defense.

Recruit Who's Stock Could Rise: QB Peter Delaportas

Now I don't expect him to go anywhere else, but his high school play has been inconsistent. If he plays better, with the strong tools many scouts believe he has, he could see his stock rise even more.

Biggest Remaining Target: Cornerback Cam Johnson

With BC only having a handful of scholarships remaining, they have to be very selective. St. Frances Academy (MD) defensive back Cam Johnson is apparently near the top of that list. He's a four star and would be a nice cherry on top for a very solid class.