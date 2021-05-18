Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Search
Transfers Boston College

Transfers Boston College

Boston College Recruiting Notebook: May 18, 2021.

Some updates on the BC recruiting trail
Author:
Publish date:

Our recruiting notebook is exclusive information only for our premium subscribers. In our weekly notebook, we will give all the latest details on BC football/basketball recruiting, and transfer news. 

- On Monday evening, Boston College offered a pair of 2023 recruits. Friendswood (Texas) OLB Braylan Shelby. The 6-5 sophomore is currently unranked with offers from Oklahoma State, SMU, Tennessee, Vanderbilt. The Eagles offered Sonny Styles a five star recruit out of Pickerington Central HS (OH). Has a monster offer list that includes Florida, Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, and Florida State. 

- As mentioned before four star defensive back Sione Hala is expected to make a decision soon. All signs point to the Eagles. 

- This isn't recruiting news per say but something of interest. Central Springfield (MA) released their schedule and plans to play BC High and more interestingly IMG Academy in Florida. Anyone who follows high school football knows that IMG is a football factory and one of the best programs in the country. Central Springfield is home of four star wide receiver Joseph Griffin II and potential target and four/five star quarterback William Watson III.

- Defensive back Noble Thomas has his visit list. We already knew that he is planning on visiting Chestnut Hill on June 18. He is also going to visit Iowa State on June 4-6 and Oregon State June 11-13. 

- Yesterday Mike Farrell of Rivals.com announced that Boston College is in the top three for tight end transfer Trae Barry of Jacksonville State. The other top schools are FSU and Ole Miss according to Farrell. Barry is a strong pass catching 6'7 tight end, and was All American on the FCS level last year, with 33 receptions and 524 yards in just seven games, and with Hunter Long heading to the NFL, he certainly would fill a need. My sources have hinted that Boston College is in really good shape with the tight end. Worth keeping an eye on.

-  Quick little basketball recruiting tidbit. 365edits noted that Boston College is in touch with former four star Auburn commit Trey Alexander. While this would be a huge get for Earl Grant if he could somehow pull it off, this is going to be tough. Alexander also told the site that he is being recruited by Oregon, Arizona, Wichita State, Texas Tech & Iowa State.

Our recruiting notebook is exclusive information only for our premium subscribers. In our weekly notebook, we will give all the latest details on BC football/basketball recruiting, and transfer news. 

Member Exclusive

Get Exclusive Access to BC Bulletin Content

Recruiting Notebook
Maroon & Gold+

Boston College Recruiting Notebook: May 18, 2021.

USATSI_13768850_168388155_lowres
Podcast

Locked on Boston College: Greatest BC Athlete in Past Decade

fans
Football

Massachusetts Reopening Is Great News For Boston College Athletics

MikePalmer
Maroon & Gold+

Boston College Priority Target Confidential: DB Sione Hala

Screen Shot 2021-05-17 at 9.55.11 AM
Recruiting

Joseph Griffin Jr. Named WR MVP at Rivals Camp

E1hnQUvUUAUf0E-
Olympic Sports

Boston College Cruises to Quarterfinals with Dominant 21-11 Win Over Temple

chibuezeonwuka
Football

Locked on Boston College: The Big Boys on Defense

SwLy5EBf
Recruiting

Mapping Out A Dream Ending For the Class of '22

USATSI_15697635_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College Offers Local '22 Guard Dasonte Bowen