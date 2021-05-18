Boston College Recruiting Notebook: May 18, 2021.

Our recruiting notebook is exclusive information only for our premium subscribers. In our weekly notebook, we will give all the latest details on BC football/basketball recruiting, and transfer news.

- On Monday evening, Boston College offered a pair of 2023 recruits. Friendswood (Texas) OLB Braylan Shelby. The 6-5 sophomore is currently unranked with offers from Oklahoma State, SMU, Tennessee, Vanderbilt. The Eagles offered Sonny Styles a five star recruit out of Pickerington Central HS (OH). Has a monster offer list that includes Florida, Ohio State, LSU, Penn State, and Florida State.

- As mentioned before four star defensive back Sione Hala is expected to make a decision soon. All signs point to the Eagles.

- This isn't recruiting news per say but something of interest. Central Springfield (MA) released their schedule and plans to play BC High and more interestingly IMG Academy in Florida. Anyone who follows high school football knows that IMG is a football factory and one of the best programs in the country. Central Springfield is home of four star wide receiver Joseph Griffin II and potential target and four/five star quarterback William Watson III.

- Defensive back Noble Thomas has his visit list. We already knew that he is planning on visiting Chestnut Hill on June 18. He is also going to visit Iowa State on June 4-6 and Oregon State June 11-13.

- Yesterday Mike Farrell of Rivals.com announced that Boston College is in the top three for tight end transfer Trae Barry of Jacksonville State. The other top schools are FSU and Ole Miss according to Farrell. Barry is a strong pass catching 6'7 tight end, and was All American on the FCS level last year, with 33 receptions and 524 yards in just seven games, and with Hunter Long heading to the NFL, he certainly would fill a need. My sources have hinted that Boston College is in really good shape with the tight end. Worth keeping an eye on.

- Quick little basketball recruiting tidbit. 365edits noted that Boston College is in touch with former four star Auburn commit Trey Alexander. While this would be a huge get for Earl Grant if he could somehow pull it off, this is going to be tough. Alexander also told the site that he is being recruited by Oregon, Arizona, Wichita State, Texas Tech & Iowa State.