Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: July 28, 2021

It has been a quiet week for Boston College football recruiting, but the news will start to heat up as the staff is getting ready to kick into next gear over the next week. Here are some of the biggest news items around the Eagles. We will have a basketball recruiting notebook tomorrow.

* This Friday is going to be a big one for Jeff Hafley's staff. The staff is going to hold a massive BBQ recruiting event in Chestnut Hill. This event, is one of the big school events that brings in loads of underclass recruits from around the country. Most of the recruits are usually not the upcoming class, so expect big names from the Class of '23 and '24 and beyond. However there will be at least one '22 recruit there, Ohio athlete Dom Foster will be in attendance. Other '23 recruits in attendance include Moussa Kane, a three star DB from Blair Academy, and a trio of recruits from Irvington High School in New Jersey (ATH Adon Shuler, WR Nasir Addison and Famah Toure).

* A reader asked a question that is worth answering. They wanted to know if the defection of Texas and Oklahoma could impact Big 12 recruits, who may see the writing on the wall and flee. At this point I wouldn't expect recruits to leave, Texas and Oklahoma aren't leaving the conference until 2025, which is an awful long time, especially for a high school recruit. It could become an issue for the Big 12 in the future, but of course there are most likely more dominoes to fall.

* Jordan Anthony, a '22 wide receiver from Mississippi committed to Kentucky on Tuesday to play football and track and field. He had unofficially visited Boston College back before the dead period ended, but it never seemed like he would pull the trigger on the Eagles. He seemed SEC bound all along. Good get for Mark Stoops and his staff.

* Another reader wanted to know about spots remaining for 2022. The answer right now is three. However, the staff is still keeping open lines with many recruits in the class because of poaching and decommitments. It is foolish to think this class will stay as is before signing day, so there are definitely plan B's abound that the staff is working on.

* Harrison Taggart, a linebacker out of Utah is no longer a target for Boston College.

* Boston College quarterback Peter Delaportas switched high schools last season. He was previously at Pope John XIII, a team that notoriously struggled, and moved to Jefferson Township HS. His new school should play much better, and give us all a better feeling how Delaportas would actually play with solid talent around him.

* Edwin Kolenge, a linebacker commit to Boston College, originally from Canada but now playing in Connecticut was named to the high school Butkus Award watch list. The award is given to the best linebacker in the country, both at the high school and collegiate level.