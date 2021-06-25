Commitment Watch: Late June 2021

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

It has been a hectic week for Boston College Football as the Eagles have seemingly landed over a half dozen recruits after a busy weekend of visitors. Some of the names we already know, some are still secret. Here is what I know about the names that are still not known, and where they stand with the Eagles.

On Thursday, Joe Sullivan tweeted that there would be a group that would commit soon.

Cam Barfield, Running Back, Las Vegas (NV)

While it may seem BC may have a full running back room with the commitments of CJ Clinkscales and Alex Broome, I've been told the Eagles will still take a third back in this class. Think Barfield is a get for BC, and feel confident that he will be in the fold soon.

Gilbert Tongrongou, Defensive Lineman, Forest Park (VA)

It's a two horse race for the three star defensive lineman out of Virginia. It's either going to be Virginia Tech or Boston College. A few weeks ago it looked like he was going to be a Hokie, but feel very confident that he will commit to Boston College, but probably won't announce for a while.

RJ Maryland, Tight End/Wide Receiver, Southlake (TX)

Have already said that I predict this is basically a done deal and will be announced soon. Will probably be recruited as an athlete, which gives BC the flexibility to move him around on offense either as a wide receiver or tight end. Set this prediction as very high, and very comfortable.

Kivon Wright, Defensive End, Manvel (TX)

Visited Boston College this past weekend, but has been receiving lots of new attention, posting a new offer from Kansas on Thursday. Don't read too much into this, still consider him a lock for Boston College.

Noble Thomas, Defensive Back, University, Orange (FL)

Visited Boston College this past weekend, looks like it's between the Eagles and Iowa State for the cornerback. With A'Khoury Lyde moving on, and committing to Wisconsin, Thomas may be one of the top remaining corners on the board. Still think he ends up at Boston College, but don't want to put my confidence high yet on it.

Amari Jackson, Defensive Back, Eagles Landing (GA)

Recently visited Boston College, and have heard that the visit went incredibly well. Sounds like he is a BC lean, but not a 100% sure of that one yet. Consider BC a favorite for him but we will have to wait on this one.

Lance Holtzclaw, Defensive Line, Mesa (AZ)

Took a visit to his hometown Boston College and all signs point to it being a great visit. Think BC is in very good shape here, but there are some other Power 5 programs trying to grab him too. If BC has him high on the board, he could be there to land, but I'm not confident enough yet to have him as a BC commit.

Donovan Spellman, Defensive Line, Clayton (NC) & Victor Rosa, Wide Receiver, CT

Looking at a numbers, Boston College is starting to get filled if all the aforementioned recruits commit. They may end up at Boston College, but I don't expect them to pop with this most recent group.