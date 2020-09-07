Boston College Football Recruiting: What's Next?

Yesterday, Boston College landed Jamareeh "Bugg" Jones, a wide receiver from Highland Springs, Virginia. The 6'0 speedster is the 20th recruit in the Class of 2021, meaning the Eagles still have space to build on this class if they choose to do so. There are loads of possible names remaining so let's look at some of the possible options to round out this class.

Drew Kendall - Guard - MA. This is the story that seems to have no ending. It was rumored that the young legacy was going to make his decision this weekend, but it has been radio silence up to this point. He could very well make his decision Monday, it's a three day weekend, but he may still want to decide and the process could drag on further. Based off of 247sports rankings he would be a higher rank than any player Steve Addazio brought in, meaning Kendall is a big deal. The Eagles will have to beat out Michigan, Stanford and Duke. Currently 247 writers have been switching to BC, and I have my prediction that he will last in Chestnut Hill as well.