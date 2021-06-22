Commitment Evaluation: '22 Running Back Alex Broome

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

On Tuesday, Boston College landed their third commitment coming from their big recruitment weekend in Chestnut Hill. '22 running back Alex Broome of Lipscomb HS (TN) announced his verbal pledge to Jeff Hafley's staff.

Prospect: Alex Broome

Position: Running Back/Returner

Vitals: 5-foot-9, 187 pounds

School: Lipscomb High School, Nashville TN

Frame: Certainly a smaller back, Broome fits the mold of a scat back or a multi-dimensional back that is very different than the typical Boston College backs of the past. He is built more like a Dion Lewis than an AJ Dillon or Andre Williams. He probably won't be breaking many tackles with his physicality, but instead using speed and elusiveness to get away from defenders.

Athleticism: Love the speed and explosiveness that Broome shows on his film. Has a real second gear that will make him a homerun threat as soon as he touches the ball, and elusiveness that smaller running backs need to have. Changes direction effortlessly, and once he gets to the outside it is very hard for bigger defenders to catch him. Runs a self reported 4.4 40 yard dash, which is impressive if true. Looks like he could be an NCAA kick or punt returner as well

Polish: Would like to see more film on his pass blocking, but looks like he has what it takes to be an ACC level running back. Finished with 36 touchdowns in the past three years at the high school level.

Final Thoughts: Broome very much fits the mold of a Frank Cignetti Jr. running back. He has speed and agility, something that can't be taught. A backfield of CJ Clinkscales, Xavier Coleman and Broome will give Boston College a trio of backs that could not only be effective in the run game, but also in the pass game as well. In addition, Broome could become a valuable special teamer, giving the Eagles a speedy kick and punt returner.